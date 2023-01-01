2000 Tanzanian shillings to Albanian leks

Convert TZS to ALL at the real exchange rate

2000 tzs
73.95 all

1.00000 TZS = 0.03698 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0.03698 ALL
5 TZS0.18488 ALL
10 TZS0.36977 ALL
20 TZS0.73953 ALL
50 TZS1.84883 ALL
100 TZS3.69765 ALL
250 TZS9.24413 ALL
500 TZS18.48825 ALL
1000 TZS36.97650 ALL
2000 TZS73.95300 ALL
5000 TZS184.88250 ALL
10000 TZS369.76500 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL27.04420 TZS
5 ALL135.22100 TZS
10 ALL270.44200 TZS
20 ALL540.88400 TZS
50 ALL1352.21000 TZS
100 ALL2704.42000 TZS
250 ALL6761.05000 TZS
500 ALL13522.10000 TZS
1000 ALL27044.20000 TZS
2000 ALL54088.40000 TZS
5000 ALL135221.00000 TZS
10000 ALL270442.00000 TZS