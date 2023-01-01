10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert TWD to BWP at the real exchange rate

10000 twd
4299.45 bwp

1.00000 TWD = 0.42995 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TWD0.42995 BWP
5 TWD2.14973 BWP
10 TWD4.29945 BWP
20 TWD8.59890 BWP
50 TWD21.49725 BWP
100 TWD42.99450 BWP
250 TWD107.48625 BWP
500 TWD214.97250 BWP
1000 TWD429.94500 BWP
2000 TWD859.89000 BWP
5000 TWD2149.72500 BWP
10000 TWD4299.45000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BWP2.32588 TWD
5 BWP11.62940 TWD
10 BWP23.25880 TWD
20 BWP46.51760 TWD
50 BWP116.29400 TWD
100 BWP232.58800 TWD
250 BWP581.47000 TWD
500 BWP1162.94000 TWD
1000 BWP2325.88000 TWD
2000 BWP4651.76000 TWD
5000 BWP11629.40000 TWD
10000 BWP23258.80000 TWD