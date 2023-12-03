1 Turkish lira to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TRY to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.35 mad

1.00000 TRY = 0.34886 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.34886 MAD
5 TRY1.74431 MAD
10 TRY3.48863 MAD
20 TRY6.97726 MAD
50 TRY17.44315 MAD
100 TRY34.88630 MAD
250 TRY87.21575 MAD
500 TRY174.43150 MAD
1000 TRY348.86300 MAD
2000 TRY697.72600 MAD
5000 TRY1744.31500 MAD
10000 TRY3488.63000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD2.86646 TRY
5 MAD14.33230 TRY
10 MAD28.66460 TRY
20 MAD57.32920 TRY
50 MAD143.32300 TRY
100 MAD286.64600 TRY
250 MAD716.61500 TRY
500 MAD1433.23000 TRY
1000 MAD2866.46000 TRY
2000 MAD5732.92000 TRY
5000 MAD14332.30000 TRY
10000 MAD28664.60000 TRY