100 Turkish liras to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert TRY to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 try
1,596.92 kzt

1.00000 TRY = 15.96920 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TRY15.96920 KZT
5 TRY79.84600 KZT
10 TRY159.69200 KZT
20 TRY319.38400 KZT
50 TRY798.46000 KZT
100 TRY1596.92000 KZT
250 TRY3992.30000 KZT
500 TRY7984.60000 KZT
1000 TRY15969.20000 KZT
2000 TRY31938.40000 KZT
5000 TRY79846.00000 KZT
10000 TRY159692.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkish Lira
1 KZT0.06262 TRY
5 KZT0.31310 TRY
10 KZT0.62620 TRY
20 KZT1.25241 TRY
50 KZT3.13102 TRY
100 KZT6.26204 TRY
250 KZT15.65510 TRY
500 KZT31.31020 TRY
1000 KZT62.62040 TRY
2000 KZT125.24080 TRY
5000 KZT313.10200 TRY
10000 KZT626.20400 TRY