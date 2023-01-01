10 Turkish liras to Botswanan pulas

Convert TRY to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 try
4.66 bwp

1.00000 TRY = 0.46592 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.46592 BWP
5 TRY2.32960 BWP
10 TRY4.65921 BWP
20 TRY9.31842 BWP
50 TRY23.29605 BWP
100 TRY46.59210 BWP
250 TRY116.48025 BWP
500 TRY232.96050 BWP
1000 TRY465.92100 BWP
2000 TRY931.84200 BWP
5000 TRY2329.60500 BWP
10000 TRY4659.21000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP2.14629 TRY
5 BWP10.73145 TRY
10 BWP21.46290 TRY
20 BWP42.92580 TRY
50 BWP107.31450 TRY
100 BWP214.62900 TRY
250 BWP536.57250 TRY
500 BWP1073.14500 TRY
1000 BWP2146.29000 TRY
2000 BWP4292.58000 TRY
5000 BWP10731.45000 TRY
10000 BWP21462.90000 TRY