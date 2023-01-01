500 Turkish liras to Barbadian dollars

Convert TRY to BBD at the real exchange rate

500 try
34.66 bbd

1.00000 TRY = 0.06931 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Barbadian Dollar
1 TRY0.06931 BBD
5 TRY0.34657 BBD
10 TRY0.69314 BBD
20 TRY1.38628 BBD
50 TRY3.46569 BBD
100 TRY6.93138 BBD
250 TRY17.32845 BBD
500 TRY34.65690 BBD
1000 TRY69.31380 BBD
2000 TRY138.62760 BBD
5000 TRY346.56900 BBD
10000 TRY693.13800 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BBD14.42710 TRY
5 BBD72.13550 TRY
10 BBD144.27100 TRY
20 BBD288.54200 TRY
50 BBD721.35500 TRY
100 BBD1442.71000 TRY
250 BBD3606.77500 TRY
500 BBD7213.55000 TRY
1000 BBD14427.10000 TRY
2000 BBD28854.20000 TRY
5000 BBD72135.50000 TRY
10000 BBD144271.00000 TRY