1 Tongan paʻanga to South African rand

Convert TOP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 top
8.00 zar

1.00000 TOP = 7.99549 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South African Rand
1 TOP7.99549 ZAR
5 TOP39.97745 ZAR
10 TOP79.95490 ZAR
20 TOP159.90980 ZAR
50 TOP399.77450 ZAR
100 TOP799.54900 ZAR
250 TOP1998.87250 ZAR
500 TOP3997.74500 ZAR
1000 TOP7995.49000 ZAR
2000 TOP15990.98000 ZAR
5000 TOP39977.45000 ZAR
10000 TOP79954.90000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ZAR0.12507 TOP
5 ZAR0.62535 TOP
10 ZAR1.25071 TOP
20 ZAR2.50142 TOP
50 ZAR6.25355 TOP
100 ZAR12.50710 TOP
250 ZAR31.26775 TOP
500 ZAR62.53550 TOP
1000 ZAR125.07100 TOP
2000 ZAR250.14200 TOP
5000 ZAR625.35500 TOP
10000 ZAR1250.71000 TOP