20 Tongan paʻangas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TOP to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 top
61.26 cny

1.00000 TOP = 3.06302 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TOP3.06302 CNY
5 TOP15.31510 CNY
10 TOP30.63020 CNY
20 TOP61.26040 CNY
50 TOP153.15100 CNY
100 TOP306.30200 CNY
250 TOP765.75500 CNY
500 TOP1531.51000 CNY
1000 TOP3063.02000 CNY
2000 TOP6126.04000 CNY
5000 TOP15315.10000 CNY
10000 TOP30630.20000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CNY0.32648 TOP
5 CNY1.63238 TOP
10 CNY3.26475 TOP
20 CNY6.52950 TOP
50 CNY16.32375 TOP
100 CNY32.64750 TOP
250 CNY81.61875 TOP
500 CNY163.23750 TOP
1000 CNY326.47500 TOP
2000 CNY652.95000 TOP
5000 CNY1632.37500 TOP
10000 CNY3264.75000 TOP