5 Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas

Convert TND to WST at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
4.34 wst

1.00000 TND = 0.86886 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 TND0.86886 WST
5 TND4.34428 WST
10 TND8.68855 WST
20 TND17.37710 WST
50 TND43.44275 WST
100 TND86.88550 WST
250 TND217.21375 WST
500 TND434.42750 WST
1000 TND868.85500 WST
2000 TND1737.71000 WST
5000 TND4344.27500 WST
10000 TND8688.55000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tunisian Dinar
1 WST1.15094 TND
5 WST5.75470 TND
10 WST11.50940 TND
20 WST23.01880 TND
50 WST57.54700 TND
100 WST115.09400 TND
250 WST287.73500 TND
500 WST575.47000 TND
1000 WST1150.94000 TND
2000 WST2301.88000 TND
5000 WST5754.70000 TND
10000 WST11509.40000 TND