250 Tunisian dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert TND to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 tnd
306873 ugx

1.00000 TND = 1227.49000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 TND1227.49000 UGX
5 TND6137.45000 UGX
10 TND12274.90000 UGX
20 TND24549.80000 UGX
50 TND61374.50000 UGX
100 TND122749.00000 UGX
250 TND306872.50000 UGX
500 TND613745.00000 UGX
1000 TND1227490.00000 UGX
2000 TND2454980.00000 UGX
5000 TND6137450.00000 UGX
10000 TND12274900.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 UGX0.00081 TND
5 UGX0.00407 TND
10 UGX0.00815 TND
20 UGX0.01629 TND
50 UGX0.04073 TND
100 UGX0.08147 TND
250 UGX0.20367 TND
500 UGX0.40734 TND
1000 UGX0.81467 TND
2000 UGX1.62935 TND
5000 UGX4.07336 TND
10000 UGX8.14673 TND