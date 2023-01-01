500 Tunisian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TND to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 tnd
49.601 kwd

1.00000 TND = 0.09920 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.09920 KWD
5 TND0.49601 KWD
10 TND0.99201 KWD
20 TND1.98402 KWD
50 TND4.96005 KWD
100 TND9.92011 KWD
250 TND24.80027 KWD
500 TND49.60055 KWD
1000 TND99.20110 KWD
2000 TND198.40220 KWD
5000 TND496.00550 KWD
10000 TND992.01100 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10.08050 TND
5 KWD50.40250 TND
10 KWD100.80500 TND
20 KWD201.61000 TND
50 KWD504.02500 TND
100 KWD1008.05000 TND
250 KWD2520.12500 TND
500 KWD5040.25000 TND
1000 KWD10080.50000 TND
2000 KWD20161.00000 TND
5000 KWD50402.50000 TND
10000 KWD100805.00000 TND