500 Turkmenistani manats to US dollars

Convert TMT to USD at the real exchange rate

500 tmt
143.06 usd

1.00000 TMT = 0.28612 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / US Dollar
1 TMT0.28612 USD
5 TMT1.43061 USD
10 TMT2.86123 USD
20 TMT5.72246 USD
50 TMT14.30615 USD
100 TMT28.61230 USD
250 TMT71.53075 USD
500 TMT143.06150 USD
1000 TMT286.12300 USD
2000 TMT572.24600 USD
5000 TMT1430.61500 USD
10000 TMT2861.23000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 USD3.49500 TMT
5 USD17.47500 TMT
10 USD34.95000 TMT
20 USD69.90000 TMT
50 USD174.75000 TMT
100 USD349.50000 TMT
250 USD873.75000 TMT
500 USD1747.50000 TMT
1000 USD3495.00000 TMT
2000 USD6990.00000 TMT
5000 USD17475.00000 TMT
10000 USD34950.00000 TMT