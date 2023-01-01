10 thousand Turkmenistani manats to New Taiwan dollars

Convert TMT to TWD at the real exchange rate

10000 tmt
89628 twd

1.00000 TMT = 8.96280 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TMT8.96280 TWD
5 TMT44.81400 TWD
10 TMT89.62800 TWD
20 TMT179.25600 TWD
50 TMT448.14000 TWD
100 TMT896.28000 TWD
250 TMT2240.70000 TWD
500 TMT4481.40000 TWD
1000 TMT8962.80000 TWD
2000 TMT17925.60000 TWD
5000 TMT44814.00000 TWD
10000 TMT89628.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TWD0.11157 TMT
5 TWD0.55786 TMT
10 TWD1.11572 TMT
20 TWD2.23144 TMT
50 TWD5.57860 TMT
100 TWD11.15720 TMT
250 TWD27.89300 TMT
500 TWD55.78600 TMT
1000 TWD111.57200 TMT
2000 TWD223.14400 TMT
5000 TWD557.86000 TMT
10000 TWD1115.72000 TMT