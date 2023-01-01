10 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Pakistani rupees

Convert TMT to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 tmt
815,808 pkr

1.00000 TMT = 81.58080 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 TMT81.58080 PKR
5 TMT407.90400 PKR
10 TMT815.80800 PKR
20 TMT1631.61600 PKR
50 TMT4079.04000 PKR
100 TMT8158.08000 PKR
250 TMT20395.20000 PKR
500 TMT40790.40000 PKR
1000 TMT81580.80000 PKR
2000 TMT163161.60000 PKR
5000 TMT407904.00000 PKR
10000 TMT815808.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PKR0.01226 TMT
5 PKR0.06129 TMT
10 PKR0.12258 TMT
20 PKR0.24516 TMT
50 PKR0.61289 TMT
100 PKR1.22578 TMT
250 PKR3.06445 TMT
500 PKR6.12890 TMT
1000 PKR12.25780 TMT
2000 PKR24.51560 TMT
5000 PKR61.28900 TMT
10000 PKR122.57800 TMT