1.00000 TMT = 0.11016 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Omani Rial
1 TMT0.11016 OMR
5 TMT0.55079 OMR
10 TMT1.10157 OMR
20 TMT2.20314 OMR
50 TMT5.50785 OMR
100 TMT11.01570 OMR
250 TMT27.53925 OMR
500 TMT55.07850 OMR
1000 TMT110.15700 OMR
2000 TMT220.31400 OMR
5000 TMT550.78500 OMR
10000 TMT1101.57000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkmenistani Manat
1 OMR9.07792 TMT
5 OMR45.38960 TMT
10 OMR90.77920 TMT
20 OMR181.55840 TMT
50 OMR453.89600 TMT
100 OMR907.79200 TMT
250 OMR2269.48000 TMT
500 OMR4538.96000 TMT
1000 OMR9077.92000 TMT
2000 OMR18155.84000 TMT
5000 OMR45389.60000 TMT
10000 OMR90779.20000 TMT