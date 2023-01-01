10 Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars

Convert TMT to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 tmt
4.61 nzd

1.00000 TMT = 0.46078 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 TMT0.46078 NZD
5 TMT2.30391 NZD
10 TMT4.60783 NZD
20 TMT9.21566 NZD
50 TMT23.03915 NZD
100 TMT46.07830 NZD
250 TMT115.19575 NZD
500 TMT230.39150 NZD
1000 TMT460.78300 NZD
2000 TMT921.56600 NZD
5000 TMT2303.91500 NZD
10000 TMT4607.83000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NZD2.17022 TMT
5 NZD10.85110 TMT
10 NZD21.70220 TMT
20 NZD43.40440 TMT
50 NZD108.51100 TMT
100 NZD217.02200 TMT
250 NZD542.55500 TMT
500 NZD1085.11000 TMT
1000 NZD2170.22000 TMT
2000 NZD4340.44000 TMT
5000 NZD10851.10000 TMT
10000 NZD21702.20000 TMT