1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Mauritian rupees

Convert TMT to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 tmt
12646.60 mur

1.00000 TMT = 12.64660 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 TMT12.64660 MUR
5 TMT63.23300 MUR
10 TMT126.46600 MUR
20 TMT252.93200 MUR
50 TMT632.33000 MUR
100 TMT1264.66000 MUR
250 TMT3161.65000 MUR
500 TMT6323.30000 MUR
1000 TMT12646.60000 MUR
2000 TMT25293.20000 MUR
5000 TMT63233.00000 MUR
10000 TMT126466.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MUR0.07907 TMT
5 MUR0.39536 TMT
10 MUR0.79072 TMT
20 MUR1.58145 TMT
50 MUR3.95362 TMT
100 MUR7.90724 TMT
250 MUR19.76810 TMT
500 MUR39.53620 TMT
1000 MUR79.07240 TMT
2000 MUR158.14480 TMT
5000 MUR395.36200 TMT
10000 MUR790.72400 TMT