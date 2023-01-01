1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Japanese yen

Convert TMT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
42,010 jpy

1.00000 TMT = 42.01000 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Japanese Yen
1 TMT42.01000 JPY
5 TMT210.05000 JPY
10 TMT420.10000 JPY
20 TMT840.20000 JPY
50 TMT2100.50000 JPY
100 TMT4201.00000 JPY
250 TMT10502.50000 JPY
500 TMT21005.00000 JPY
1000 TMT42010.00000 JPY
2000 TMT84020.00000 JPY
5000 TMT210050.00000 JPY
10000 TMT420100.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkmenistani Manat
100 JPY2.38038 TMT
1000 JPY23.80380 TMT
1500 JPY35.70570 TMT
2000 JPY47.60760 TMT
3000 JPY71.41140 TMT
5000 JPY119.01900 TMT
5400 JPY128.54052 TMT
10000 JPY238.03800 TMT
15000 JPY357.05700 TMT
20000 JPY476.07600 TMT
25000 JPY595.09500 TMT
30000 JPY714.11400 TMT