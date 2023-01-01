1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Jordanian dinars

Convert TMT to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 tmt
203.019 jod

1.00000 TMT = 0.20302 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Jordanian Dinar
1 TMT0.20302 JOD
5 TMT1.01510 JOD
10 TMT2.03019 JOD
20 TMT4.06038 JOD
50 TMT10.15095 JOD
100 TMT20.30190 JOD
250 TMT50.75475 JOD
500 TMT101.50950 JOD
1000 TMT203.01900 JOD
2000 TMT406.03800 JOD
5000 TMT1015.09500 JOD
10000 TMT2030.19000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 JOD4.92566 TMT
5 JOD24.62830 TMT
10 JOD49.25660 TMT
20 JOD98.51320 TMT
50 JOD246.28300 TMT
100 JOD492.56600 TMT
250 JOD1231.41500 TMT
500 JOD2462.83000 TMT
1000 JOD4925.66000 TMT
2000 JOD9851.32000 TMT
5000 JOD24628.30000 TMT
10000 JOD49256.60000 TMT