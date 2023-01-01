1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Indian rupees

Convert TMT to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 tmt
23846.90 inr

1.00000 TMT = 23.84690 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Indian Rupee
1 TMT23.84690 INR
5 TMT119.23450 INR
10 TMT238.46900 INR
20 TMT476.93800 INR
50 TMT1192.34500 INR
100 TMT2384.69000 INR
250 TMT5961.72500 INR
500 TMT11923.45000 INR
1000 TMT23846.90000 INR
2000 TMT47693.80000 INR
5000 TMT119234.50000 INR
10000 TMT238469.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 INR0.04193 TMT
5 INR0.20967 TMT
10 INR0.41934 TMT
20 INR0.83868 TMT
50 INR2.09671 TMT
100 INR4.19341 TMT
250 INR10.48353 TMT
500 INR20.96705 TMT
1000 INR41.93410 TMT
2000 INR83.86820 TMT
5000 INR209.67050 TMT
10000 INR419.34100 TMT