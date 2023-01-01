100 Turkmenistani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TMT to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 tmt
204.57 cny

1.00000 TMT = 2.04568 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TMT2.04568 CNY
5 TMT10.22840 CNY
10 TMT20.45680 CNY
20 TMT40.91360 CNY
50 TMT102.28400 CNY
100 TMT204.56800 CNY
250 TMT511.42000 CNY
500 TMT1022.84000 CNY
1000 TMT2045.68000 CNY
2000 TMT4091.36000 CNY
5000 TMT10228.40000 CNY
10000 TMT20456.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CNY0.48884 TMT
5 CNY2.44417 TMT
10 CNY4.88835 TMT
20 CNY9.77670 TMT
50 CNY24.44175 TMT
100 CNY48.88350 TMT
250 CNY122.20875 TMT
500 CNY244.41750 TMT
1000 CNY488.83500 TMT
2000 CNY977.67000 TMT
5000 CNY2444.17500 TMT
10000 CNY4888.35000 TMT