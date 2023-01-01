1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Romanian leus

Convert TJS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
415.32 ron

1.00000 TJS = 0.41532 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Romanian Leu
1 TJS0.41532 RON
5 TJS2.07660 RON
10 TJS4.15321 RON
20 TJS8.30642 RON
50 TJS20.76605 RON
100 TJS41.53210 RON
250 TJS103.83025 RON
500 TJS207.66050 RON
1000 TJS415.32100 RON
2000 TJS830.64200 RON
5000 TJS2076.60500 RON
10000 TJS4153.21000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RON2.40778 TJS
5 RON12.03890 TJS
10 RON24.07780 TJS
20 RON48.15560 TJS
50 RON120.38900 TJS
100 RON240.77800 TJS
250 RON601.94500 TJS
500 RON1203.89000 TJS
1000 RON2407.78000 TJS
2000 RON4815.56000 TJS
5000 RON12038.90000 TJS
10000 RON24077.80000 TJS