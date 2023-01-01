1 Tajikistani somoni to Pakistani rupees

Convert TJS to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
26.11 pkr

1.00000 TJS = 26.10880 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Pakistani rupees

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Pakistani Rupee
1 TJS26.10880 PKR
5 TJS130.54400 PKR
10 TJS261.08800 PKR
20 TJS522.17600 PKR
50 TJS1305.44000 PKR
100 TJS2610.88000 PKR
250 TJS6527.20000 PKR
500 TJS13054.40000 PKR
1000 TJS26108.80000 PKR
2000 TJS52217.60000 PKR
5000 TJS130544.00000 PKR
10000 TJS261088.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PKR0.03830 TJS
5 PKR0.19151 TJS
10 PKR0.38301 TJS
20 PKR0.76602 TJS
50 PKR1.91506 TJS
100 PKR3.83012 TJS
250 PKR9.57530 TJS
500 PKR19.15060 TJS
1000 PKR38.30120 TJS
2000 PKR76.60240 TJS
5000 PKR191.50600 TJS
10000 PKR383.01200 TJS