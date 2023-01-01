1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert TJS to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 tjs
42241.40 kzt

1.00000 TJS = 42.24140 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TJS42.24140 KZT
5 TJS211.20700 KZT
10 TJS422.41400 KZT
20 TJS844.82800 KZT
50 TJS2112.07000 KZT
100 TJS4224.14000 KZT
250 TJS10560.35000 KZT
500 TJS21120.70000 KZT
1000 TJS42241.40000 KZT
2000 TJS84482.80000 KZT
5000 TJS211207.00000 KZT
10000 TJS422414.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KZT0.02367 TJS
5 KZT0.11837 TJS
10 KZT0.23673 TJS
20 KZT0.47347 TJS
50 KZT1.18367 TJS
100 KZT2.36734 TJS
250 KZT5.91835 TJS
500 KZT11.83670 TJS
1000 KZT23.67340 TJS
2000 KZT47.34680 TJS
5000 KZT118.36700 TJS
10000 KZT236.73400 TJS