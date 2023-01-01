100 Thai bahts to Tongan paʻangas

Convert THB to TOP at the real exchange rate

100 thb
6.66 top

1.00000 THB = 0.06663 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tongan Paʻanga
1 THB0.06663 TOP
5 THB0.33317 TOP
10 THB0.66634 TOP
20 THB1.33267 TOP
50 THB3.33167 TOP
100 THB6.66335 TOP
250 THB16.65837 TOP
500 THB33.31675 TOP
1000 THB66.63350 TOP
2000 THB133.26700 TOP
5000 THB333.16750 TOP
10000 THB666.33500 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Thai Baht
1 TOP15.00750 THB
5 TOP75.03750 THB
10 TOP150.07500 THB
20 TOP300.15000 THB
50 TOP750.37500 THB
100 TOP1500.75000 THB
250 TOP3751.87500 THB
500 TOP7503.75000 THB
1000 TOP15007.50000 THB
2000 TOP30015.00000 THB
5000 TOP75037.50000 THB
10000 TOP150075.00000 THB