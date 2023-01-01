1 Thai baht to Turkmenistani manats

Convert THB to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.10 tmt

1.00000 THB = 0.09895 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkmenistani Manat
1 THB0.09895 TMT
5 THB0.49476 TMT
10 THB0.98952 TMT
20 THB1.97905 TMT
50 THB4.94762 TMT
100 THB9.89524 TMT
250 THB24.73810 TMT
500 THB49.47620 TMT
1000 THB98.95240 TMT
2000 THB197.90480 TMT
5000 THB494.76200 TMT
10000 THB989.52400 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Thai Baht
1 TMT10.10590 THB
5 TMT50.52950 THB
10 TMT101.05900 THB
20 TMT202.11800 THB
50 TMT505.29500 THB
100 TMT1010.59000 THB
250 TMT2526.47500 THB
500 TMT5052.95000 THB
1000 TMT10105.90000 THB
2000 TMT20211.80000 THB
5000 TMT50529.50000 THB
10000 TMT101059.00000 THB