1 Thai baht to Omani rials

Convert THB to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.011 omr

1.00000 THB = 0.01090 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Omani Rial
1 THB0.01090 OMR
5 THB0.05450 OMR
10 THB0.10900 OMR
20 THB0.21800 OMR
50 THB0.54500 OMR
100 THB1.08999 OMR
250 THB2.72498 OMR
500 THB5.44995 OMR
1000 THB10.89990 OMR
2000 THB21.79980 OMR
5000 THB54.49950 OMR
10000 THB108.99900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Thai Baht
1 OMR91.74380 THB
5 OMR458.71900 THB
10 OMR917.43800 THB
20 OMR1834.87600 THB
50 OMR4587.19000 THB
100 OMR9174.38000 THB
250 OMR22935.95000 THB
500 OMR45871.90000 THB
1000 OMR91743.80000 THB
2000 OMR183487.60000 THB
5000 OMR458719.00000 THB
10000 OMR917438.00000 THB