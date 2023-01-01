20 Thai bahts to Guyanaese dollars

Convert THB to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 thb
118.56 gyd

1.00000 THB = 5.92809 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Guyanaese Dollar
1 THB5.92809 GYD
5 THB29.64045 GYD
10 THB59.28090 GYD
20 THB118.56180 GYD
50 THB296.40450 GYD
100 THB592.80900 GYD
250 THB1482.02250 GYD
500 THB2964.04500 GYD
1000 THB5928.09000 GYD
2000 THB11856.18000 GYD
5000 THB29640.45000 GYD
10000 THB59280.90000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Thai Baht
1 GYD0.16869 THB
5 GYD0.84345 THB
10 GYD1.68689 THB
20 GYD3.37378 THB
50 GYD8.43445 THB
100 GYD16.86890 THB
250 GYD42.17225 THB
500 GYD84.34450 THB
1000 GYD168.68900 THB
2000 GYD337.37800 THB
5000 GYD843.44500 THB
10000 GYD1686.89000 THB