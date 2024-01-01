Thai bahts to Belarusian rubles today

Convert THB to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
95.39 byn

฿1.000 THB = Br0.09539 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
THB to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BYN
1 THB to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09640.0964
Low0.09190.0885
Average0.09460.0915
Change3.21%6.22%
1 THB to BYN stats

The performance of THB to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0964 and a 30 day low of 0.0919. This means the 30 day average was 0.0946. The change for THB to BYN was 3.21.

The performance of THB to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0964 and a 90 day low of 0.0885. This means the 90 day average was 0.0915. The change for THB to BYN was 6.22.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Belarusian Ruble
1 THB0.09539 BYN
5 THB0.47697 BYN
10 THB0.95393 BYN
20 THB1.90787 BYN
50 THB4.76967 BYN
100 THB9.53933 BYN
250 THB23.84833 BYN
500 THB47.69665 BYN
1000 THB95.39330 BYN
2000 THB190.78660 BYN
5000 THB476.96650 BYN
10000 THB953.93300 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Thai Baht
1 BYN10.48290 THB
5 BYN52.41450 THB
10 BYN104.82900 THB
20 BYN209.65800 THB
50 BYN524.14500 THB
100 BYN1,048.29000 THB
250 BYN2,620.72500 THB
500 BYN5,241.45000 THB
1000 BYN10,482.90000 THB
2000 BYN20,965.80000 THB
5000 BYN52,414.50000 THB
10000 BYN104,829.00000 THB