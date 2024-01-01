Eswatini Emalangeni to Russian rubles today

Convert SZL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
4,879.89 rub

L1.000 SZL = руб4.880 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
SZL to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RUB
1 SZL to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.19405.1940
Low4.59394.5939
Average4.99234.8579
Change6.21%3.88%
1 SZL to RUB stats

The performance of SZL to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1940 and a 30 day low of 4.5939. This means the 30 day average was 4.9923. The change for SZL to RUB was 6.21.

The performance of SZL to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1940 and a 90 day low of 4.5939. This means the 90 day average was 4.8579. The change for SZL to RUB was 3.88.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Russian Ruble
1 SZL4.87989 RUB
5 SZL24.39945 RUB
10 SZL48.79890 RUB
20 SZL97.59780 RUB
50 SZL243.99450 RUB
100 SZL487.98900 RUB
250 SZL1,219.97250 RUB
500 SZL2,439.94500 RUB
1000 SZL4,879.89000 RUB
2000 SZL9,759.78000 RUB
5000 SZL24,399.45000 RUB
10000 SZL48,798.90000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RUB0.20492 SZL
5 RUB1.02462 SZL
10 RUB2.04923 SZL
20 RUB4.09846 SZL
50 RUB10.24615 SZL
100 RUB20.49230 SZL
250 RUB51.23075 SZL
500 RUB102.46150 SZL
1000 RUB204.92300 SZL
2000 RUB409.84600 SZL
5000 RUB1,024.61500 SZL
10000 RUB2,049.23000 SZL