1 Salvadoran colón to Icelandic krónas

Convert SVC to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 svc
15.71 isk

1.00000 SVC = 15.71200 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Icelandic Króna
1 SVC15.71200 ISK
5 SVC78.56000 ISK
10 SVC157.12000 ISK
20 SVC314.24000 ISK
50 SVC785.60000 ISK
100 SVC1571.20000 ISK
250 SVC3928.00000 ISK
500 SVC7856.00000 ISK
1000 SVC15712.00000 ISK
2000 SVC31424.00000 ISK
5000 SVC78560.00000 ISK
10000 SVC157120.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Salvadoran Colón
1 ISK0.06365 SVC
5 ISK0.31823 SVC
10 ISK0.63646 SVC
20 ISK1.27292 SVC
50 ISK3.18229 SVC
100 ISK6.36458 SVC
250 ISK15.91145 SVC
500 ISK31.82290 SVC
1000 ISK63.64580 SVC
2000 ISK127.29160 SVC
5000 ISK318.22900 SVC
10000 ISK636.45800 SVC