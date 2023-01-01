1 thousand Salvadoran colóns to Swiss francs

Convert SVC to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 svc
100.82 chf

1.00000 SVC = 0.10082 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.094191.18781.661880.868051.4653820.55031.79729
1 USD0.914183.3451.518950.7933671.3393518.78281.64271
1 INR0.01096640.011998310.01822480.009519080.016070.2253620.0197098
1 AUD0.6017270.6583554.870210.5223130.88176112.36571.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Swiss Franc
1 SVC0.10082 CHF
5 SVC0.50410 CHF
10 SVC1.00819 CHF
20 SVC2.01638 CHF
50 SVC5.04095 CHF
100 SVC10.08190 CHF
250 SVC25.20475 CHF
500 SVC50.40950 CHF
1000 SVC100.81900 CHF
2000 SVC201.63800 CHF
5000 SVC504.09500 CHF
10000 SVC1008.19000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Salvadoran Colón
1 CHF9.91877 SVC
5 CHF49.59385 SVC
10 CHF99.18770 SVC
20 CHF198.37540 SVC
50 CHF495.93850 SVC
100 CHF991.87700 SVC
250 CHF2479.69250 SVC
500 CHF4959.38500 SVC
1000 CHF9918.77000 SVC
2000 CHF19837.54000 SVC
5000 CHF49593.85000 SVC
10000 CHF99187.70000 SVC