Surinamese dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert SRD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
3,028.81 rub

$1.000 SRD = руб3.029 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RUB
1 SRD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.18343.1834
Low2.93892.6669
Average3.10202.9585
Change3.06%8.14%
View full history

1 SRD to RUB stats

The performance of SRD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1834 and a 30 day low of 2.9389. This means the 30 day average was 3.1020. The change for SRD to RUB was 3.06.

The performance of SRD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1834 and a 90 day low of 2.6669. This means the 90 day average was 2.9585. The change for SRD to RUB was 8.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4951.3550.76383.95917.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.21613.765
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6521.4970.84392.76619.884
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60510.9070.5156.16412.039

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 SRD3.02881 RUB
5 SRD15.14405 RUB
10 SRD30.28810 RUB
20 SRD60.57620 RUB
50 SRD151.44050 RUB
100 SRD302.88100 RUB
250 SRD757.20250 RUB
500 SRD1,514.40500 RUB
1000 SRD3,028.81000 RUB
2000 SRD6,057.62000 RUB
5000 SRD15,144.05000 RUB
10000 SRD30,288.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Surinamese Dollar
1 RUB0.33016 SRD
5 RUB1.65082 SRD
10 RUB3.30163 SRD
20 RUB6.60326 SRD
50 RUB16.50815 SRD
100 RUB33.01630 SRD
250 RUB82.54075 SRD
500 RUB165.08150 SRD
1000 RUB330.16300 SRD
2000 RUB660.32600 SRD
5000 RUB1,650.81500 SRD
10000 RUB3,301.63000 SRD