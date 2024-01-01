Surinamese dollars to Myanmar kyats today
Convert SRD to MMK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SRD to MMK conversion chart
1 SRD = 72.47350 MMK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SRD to MMK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|73.1503
|73.1503
|Low
|72.2934
|65.9427
|Average
|72.6249
|70.4130
|Change
|-0.39%
|9.61%
|View full history
1 SRD to MMK stats
The performance of SRD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1503 and a 30 day low of 72.2934. This means the 30 day average was 72.6249. The change for SRD to MMK was -0.39.
The performance of SRD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.1503 and a 90 day low of 65.9427. This means the 90 day average was 70.4130. The change for SRD to MMK was 9.61.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Surinamese dollars to Myanmar kyats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Myanma Kyat
|1 SRD
|72.47350 MMK
|5 SRD
|362.36750 MMK
|10 SRD
|724.73500 MMK
|20 SRD
|1,449.47000 MMK
|50 SRD
|3,623.67500 MMK
|100 SRD
|7,247.35000 MMK
|250 SRD
|18,118.37500 MMK
|500 SRD
|36,236.75000 MMK
|1000 SRD
|72,473.50000 MMK
|2000 SRD
|144,947.00000 MMK
|5000 SRD
|362,367.50000 MMK
|10000 SRD
|724,735.00000 MMK