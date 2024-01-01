Surinamese dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SRD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
72,473.50 mmk

$1.000 SRD = K72.47 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
SRD to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MMK
1 SRD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.150373.1503
Low72.293465.9427
Average72.624970.4130
Change-0.39%9.61%
1 SRD to MMK stats

The performance of SRD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1503 and a 30 day low of 72.2934. This means the 30 day average was 72.6249. The change for SRD to MMK was -0.39.

The performance of SRD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.1503 and a 90 day low of 65.9427. This means the 90 day average was 70.4130. The change for SRD to MMK was 9.61.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4941.3550.76383.95317.993
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0360.58464.20713.761
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.75619.88
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.19412.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 SRD72.47350 MMK
5 SRD362.36750 MMK
10 SRD724.73500 MMK
20 SRD1,449.47000 MMK
50 SRD3,623.67500 MMK
100 SRD7,247.35000 MMK
250 SRD18,118.37500 MMK
500 SRD36,236.75000 MMK
1000 SRD72,473.50000 MMK
2000 SRD144,947.00000 MMK
5000 SRD362,367.50000 MMK
10000 SRD724,735.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Surinamese Dollar
1 MMK0.01380 SRD
5 MMK0.06899 SRD
10 MMK0.13798 SRD
20 MMK0.27596 SRD
50 MMK0.68991 SRD
100 MMK1.37982 SRD
250 MMK3.44955 SRD
500 MMK6.89910 SRD
1000 MMK13.79820 SRD
2000 MMK27.59640 SRD
5000 MMK68.99100 SRD
10000 MMK137.98200 SRD