1.00000 SLL = 0.16794 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ugandan Shilling
1 SLL0.16794 UGX
5 SLL0.83971 UGX
10 SLL1.67941 UGX
20 SLL3.35882 UGX
50 SLL8.39705 UGX
100 SLL16.79410 UGX
250 SLL41.98525 UGX
500 SLL83.97050 UGX
1000 SLL167.94100 UGX
2000 SLL335.88200 UGX
5000 SLL839.70500 UGX
10000 SLL1679.41000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 UGX5.95446 SLL
5 UGX29.77230 SLL
10 UGX59.54460 SLL
20 UGX119.08920 SLL
50 UGX297.72300 SLL
100 UGX595.44600 SLL
250 UGX1488.61500 SLL
500 UGX2977.23000 SLL
1000 UGX5954.46000 SLL
2000 UGX11908.92000 SLL
5000 UGX29772.30000 SLL
10000 UGX59544.60000 SLL