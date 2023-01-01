5 Sierra Leonean leones to Isle of Man pounds

Convert SLL to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 sll
0.00 imp

1.00000 SLL = 0.00004 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Isle of Man pound
1 SLL0.00004 IMP
5 SLL0.00018 IMP
10 SLL0.00035 IMP
20 SLL0.00070 IMP
50 SLL0.00176 IMP
100 SLL0.00352 IMP
250 SLL0.00879 IMP
500 SLL0.01758 IMP
1000 SLL0.03517 IMP
2000 SLL0.07033 IMP
5000 SLL0.17583 IMP
10000 SLL0.35167 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 IMP28436.10000 SLL
5 IMP142180.50000 SLL
10 IMP284361.00000 SLL
20 IMP568722.00000 SLL
50 IMP1421805.00000 SLL
100 IMP2843610.00000 SLL
250 IMP7109025.00000 SLL
500 IMP14218050.00000 SLL
1000 IMP28436100.00000 SLL
2000 IMP56872200.00000 SLL
5000 IMP142180500.00000 SLL
10000 IMP284361000.00000 SLL