1,000 shp
115,098 rub

£1.000 SHP = руб115.1 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
SHP to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RUB
1 SHP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.4530121.4530
Low108.5380106.2160
Average116.5929113.5330
Change6.04%1.01%
1 SHP to RUB stats

The performance of SHP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.4530 and a 30 day low of 108.5380. This means the 30 day average was 116.5929. The change for SHP to RUB was 6.04.

The performance of SHP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.4530 and a 90 day low of 106.2160. This means the 90 day average was 113.5330. The change for SHP to RUB was 1.01.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Russian Ruble
1 SHP115.09800 RUB
5 SHP575.49000 RUB
10 SHP1,150.98000 RUB
20 SHP2,301.96000 RUB
50 SHP5,754.90000 RUB
100 SHP11,509.80000 RUB
250 SHP28,774.50000 RUB
500 SHP57,549.00000 RUB
1000 SHP115,098.00000 RUB
2000 SHP230,196.00000 RUB
5000 SHP575,490.00000 RUB
10000 SHP1,150,980.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Saint Helena Pound
1 RUB0.00869 SHP
5 RUB0.04344 SHP
10 RUB0.08688 SHP
20 RUB0.17377 SHP
50 RUB0.43441 SHP
100 RUB0.86883 SHP
250 RUB2.17206 SHP
500 RUB4.34413 SHP
1000 RUB8.68825 SHP
2000 RUB17.37650 SHP
5000 RUB43.44125 SHP
10000 RUB86.88250 SHP