Saint Helena pounds to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SHP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
2,753,970 mmk

£1.000 SHP = K2,754 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
SHP to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MMK
1 SHP to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,785.14002,785.1400
Low2,664.95002,654.0900
Average2,726.57432,701.1082
Change2.49%2.36%
1 SHP to MMK stats

The performance of SHP to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,785.1400 and a 30 day low of 2,664.9500. This means the 30 day average was 2,726.5743. The change for SHP to MMK was 2.49.

The performance of SHP to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,785.1400 and a 90 day low of 2,654.0900. This means the 90 day average was 2,701.1082. The change for SHP to MMK was 2.36.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8551.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0630.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Myanma Kyat
1 SHP2,753.97000 MMK
5 SHP13,769.85000 MMK
10 SHP27,539.70000 MMK
20 SHP55,079.40000 MMK
50 SHP137,698.50000 MMK
100 SHP275,397.00000 MMK
250 SHP688,492.50000 MMK
500 SHP1,376,985.00000 MMK
1000 SHP2,753,970.00000 MMK
2000 SHP5,507,940.00000 MMK
5000 SHP13,769,850.00000 MMK
10000 SHP27,539,700.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Saint Helena Pound
1 MMK0.00036 SHP
5 MMK0.00182 SHP
10 MMK0.00363 SHP
20 MMK0.00726 SHP
50 MMK0.01816 SHP
100 MMK0.03631 SHP
250 MMK0.09078 SHP
500 MMK0.18156 SHP
1000 MMK0.36311 SHP
2000 MMK0.72623 SHP
5000 MMK1.81556 SHP
10000 MMK3.63113 SHP