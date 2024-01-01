Saint Helena pounds to Macedonian denars today

Convert SHP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
73,037.60 mkd

£1.000 SHP = ден73.04 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
SHP to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 SHP to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.125973.3421
Low71.418371.4183
Average72.451172.7708
Change0.29%0.71%
1 SHP to MKD stats

The performance of SHP to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.1259 and a 30 day low of 71.4183. This means the 30 day average was 72.4511. The change for SHP to MKD was 0.29.

The performance of SHP to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.3421 and a 90 day low of 71.4183. This means the 90 day average was 72.7708. The change for SHP to MKD was 0.71.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8551.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0630.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 SHP73.03760 MKD
5 SHP365.18800 MKD
10 SHP730.37600 MKD
20 SHP1,460.75200 MKD
50 SHP3,651.88000 MKD
100 SHP7,303.76000 MKD
250 SHP18,259.40000 MKD
500 SHP36,518.80000 MKD
1000 SHP73,037.60000 MKD
2000 SHP146,075.20000 MKD
5000 SHP365,188.00000 MKD
10000 SHP730,376.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Saint Helena Pound
1 MKD0.01369 SHP
5 MKD0.06846 SHP
10 MKD0.13692 SHP
20 MKD0.27383 SHP
50 MKD0.68458 SHP
100 MKD1.36916 SHP
250 MKD3.42290 SHP
500 MKD6.84580 SHP
1000 MKD13.69160 SHP
2000 MKD27.38320 SHP
5000 MKD68.45800 SHP
10000 MKD136.91600 SHP