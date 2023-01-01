10 Saint Helena pounds to Guinean francs

Convert SHP to GNF at the real exchange rate

10 shp
108217 gnf

1.00000 SHP = 10821.70000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guinean Franc
1 SHP10821.70000 GNF
5 SHP54108.50000 GNF
10 SHP108217.00000 GNF
20 SHP216434.00000 GNF
50 SHP541085.00000 GNF
100 SHP1082170.00000 GNF
250 SHP2705425.00000 GNF
500 SHP5410850.00000 GNF
1000 SHP10821700.00000 GNF
2000 SHP21643400.00000 GNF
5000 SHP54108500.00000 GNF
10000 SHP108217000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 GNF0.00009 SHP
5 GNF0.00046 SHP
10 GNF0.00092 SHP
20 GNF0.00185 SHP
50 GNF0.00462 SHP
100 GNF0.00924 SHP
250 GNF0.02310 SHP
500 GNF0.04620 SHP
1000 GNF0.09241 SHP
2000 GNF0.18481 SHP
5000 GNF0.46204 SHP
10000 GNF0.92407 SHP