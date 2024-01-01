Saint Helena pounds to Belarusian rubles today

Convert SHP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
4,287.87 byn

£1.000 SHP = Br4.288 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BYN
1 SHP to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.33514.3351
Low4.14724.1271
Average4.24354.2032
Change2.53%2.49%
View full history

1 SHP to BYN stats

The performance of SHP to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3351 and a 30 day low of 4.1472. This means the 30 day average was 4.2435. The change for SHP to BYN was 2.53.

The performance of SHP to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3351 and a 90 day low of 4.1271. This means the 90 day average was 4.2032. The change for SHP to BYN was 2.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.561.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8511.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.0580.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 SHP4.28787 BYN
5 SHP21.43935 BYN
10 SHP42.87870 BYN
20 SHP85.75740 BYN
50 SHP214.39350 BYN
100 SHP428.78700 BYN
250 SHP1,071.96750 BYN
500 SHP2,143.93500 BYN
1000 SHP4,287.87000 BYN
2000 SHP8,575.74000 BYN
5000 SHP21,439.35000 BYN
10000 SHP42,878.70000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Saint Helena Pound
1 BYN0.23322 SHP
5 BYN1.16608 SHP
10 BYN2.33216 SHP
20 BYN4.66432 SHP
50 BYN11.66080 SHP
100 BYN23.32160 SHP
250 BYN58.30400 SHP
500 BYN116.60800 SHP
1000 BYN233.21600 SHP
2000 BYN466.43200 SHP
5000 BYN1,166.08000 SHP
10000 BYN2,332.16000 SHP