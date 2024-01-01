Saint Helena pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SHP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
4,816.02 aed

£1.000 SHP = د.إ4.816 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
SHP to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 SHP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86824.8682
Low4.65824.6355
Average4.76584.7207
Change2.54%2.49%
1 SHP to AED stats

The performance of SHP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8682 and a 30 day low of 4.6582. This means the 30 day average was 4.7658. The change for SHP to AED was 2.54.

The performance of SHP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8682 and a 90 day low of 4.6355. This means the 90 day average was 4.7207. The change for SHP to AED was 2.49.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.4891.30617.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5621.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8551.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0650.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SHP4.81602 AED
5 SHP24.08010 AED
10 SHP48.16020 AED
20 SHP96.32040 AED
50 SHP240.80100 AED
100 SHP481.60200 AED
250 SHP1,204.00500 AED
500 SHP2,408.01000 AED
1000 SHP4,816.02000 AED
2000 SHP9,632.04000 AED
5000 SHP24,080.10000 AED
10000 SHP48,160.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 AED0.20764 SHP
5 AED1.03820 SHP
10 AED2.07640 SHP
20 AED4.15280 SHP
50 AED10.38200 SHP
100 AED20.76400 SHP
250 AED51.91000 SHP
500 AED103.82000 SHP
1000 AED207.64000 SHP
2000 AED415.28000 SHP
5000 AED1,038.20000 SHP
10000 AED2,076.40000 SHP