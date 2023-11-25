1 Singapore dollar to Ugandan shillings

Convert SGD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
2,828 ugx

1.00000 SGD = 2827.86000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SGD2827.86000 UGX
5 SGD14139.30000 UGX
10 SGD28278.60000 UGX
20 SGD56557.20000 UGX
50 SGD141393.00000 UGX
100 SGD282786.00000 UGX
250 SGD706965.00000 UGX
500 SGD1413930.00000 UGX
1000 SGD2827860.00000 UGX
2000 SGD5655720.00000 UGX
5000 SGD14139300.00000 UGX
10000 SGD28278600.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 UGX0.00035 SGD
5 UGX0.00177 SGD
10 UGX0.00354 SGD
20 UGX0.00707 SGD
50 UGX0.01768 SGD
100 UGX0.03536 SGD
250 UGX0.08841 SGD
500 UGX0.17681 SGD
1000 UGX0.35362 SGD
2000 UGX0.70725 SGD
5000 UGX1.76812 SGD
10000 UGX3.53624 SGD