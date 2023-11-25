1 Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert SGD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
5.34 cny

1.00000 SGD = 5.33815 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

How to convert Singapore dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SGD5.33815 CNY
5 SGD26.69075 CNY
10 SGD53.38150 CNY
20 SGD106.76300 CNY
50 SGD266.90750 CNY
100 SGD533.81500 CNY
250 SGD1334.53750 CNY
500 SGD2669.07500 CNY
1000 SGD5338.15000 CNY
2000 SGD10676.30000 CNY
5000 SGD26690.75000 CNY
10000 SGD53381.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Singapore Dollar
1 CNY0.18733 SGD
5 CNY0.93666 SGD
10 CNY1.87331 SGD
20 CNY3.74662 SGD
50 CNY9.36655 SGD
100 CNY18.73310 SGD
250 CNY46.83275 SGD
500 CNY93.66550 SGD
1000 CNY187.33100 SGD
2000 CNY374.66200 SGD
5000 CNY936.65500 SGD
10000 CNY1873.31000 SGD