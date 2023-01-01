1 Swedish krona to Jersey pounds

1.00000 SEK = 0.07591 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jersey pound
1 SEK0.07591 JEP
5 SEK0.37957 JEP
10 SEK0.75914 JEP
20 SEK1.51827 JEP
50 SEK3.79569 JEP
100 SEK7.59137 JEP
250 SEK18.97843 JEP
500 SEK37.95685 JEP
1000 SEK75.91370 JEP
2000 SEK151.82740 JEP
5000 SEK379.56850 JEP
10000 SEK759.13700 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swedish Krona
1 JEP13.17290 SEK
5 JEP65.86450 SEK
10 JEP131.72900 SEK
20 JEP263.45800 SEK
50 JEP658.64500 SEK
100 JEP1317.29000 SEK
250 JEP3293.22500 SEK
500 JEP6586.45000 SEK
1000 JEP13172.90000 SEK
2000 JEP26345.80000 SEK
5000 JEP65864.50000 SEK
10000 JEP131729.00000 SEK