Seychellois rupees to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SCR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
20,505.20 pkr

₨1.000 SCR = ₨20.51 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
SCR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

PKR
1 SCR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.332021.3320
Low18.605018.6050
Average20.075420.0360
Change10.21%1.00%
View full history

1 SCR to PKR stats

The performance of SCR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.3320 and a 30 day low of 18.6050. This means the 30 day average was 20.0754. The change for SCR to PKR was 10.21.

The performance of SCR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.3320 and a 90 day low of 18.6050. This means the 90 day average was 20.0360. The change for SCR to PKR was 1.00.

1 EUR10.8421.10492.7191.4961.6450.93921.874
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0761.7761.9531.11525.969
1 USD0.9050.763183.951.3551.490.8519.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236



Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 SCR20.50520 PKR
5 SCR102.52600 PKR
10 SCR205.05200 PKR
20 SCR410.10400 PKR
50 SCR1,025.26000 PKR
100 SCR2,050.52000 PKR
250 SCR5,126.30000 PKR
500 SCR10,252.60000 PKR
1000 SCR20,505.20000 PKR
2000 SCR41,010.40000 PKR
5000 SCR102,526.00000 PKR
10000 SCR205,052.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 PKR0.04877 SCR
5 PKR0.24384 SCR
10 PKR0.48768 SCR
20 PKR0.97536 SCR
50 PKR2.43841 SCR
100 PKR4.87682 SCR
250 PKR12.19205 SCR
500 PKR24.38410 SCR
1000 PKR48.76820 SCR
2000 PKR97.53640 SCR
5000 PKR243.84100 SCR
10000 PKR487.68200 SCR