Seychellois rupees to Myanmar kyats today

Convert SCR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
153,532 mmk

₨1.000 SCR = K153.5 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
SCR to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MMK
1 SCR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High160.6040160.6040
Low140.1730140.1730
Average151.1687150.9917
Change9.80%0.47%
1 SCR to MMK stats

The performance of SCR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 160.6040 and a 30 day low of 140.1730. This means the 30 day average was 151.1687. The change for SCR to MMK was 9.80.

The performance of SCR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 160.6040 and a 90 day low of 140.1730. This means the 90 day average was 150.9917. The change for SCR to MMK was 0.47.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7211.4961.6450.93921.871
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0691.7761.9531.11525.963
1 USD0.9050.763183.9521.3551.490.8519.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 SCR153.53200 MMK
5 SCR767.66000 MMK
10 SCR1,535.32000 MMK
20 SCR3,070.64000 MMK
50 SCR7,676.60000 MMK
100 SCR15,353.20000 MMK
250 SCR38,383.00000 MMK
500 SCR76,766.00000 MMK
1000 SCR153,532.00000 MMK
2000 SCR307,064.00000 MMK
5000 SCR767,660.00000 MMK
10000 SCR1,535,320.00000 MMK
