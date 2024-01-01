10 Seychellois rupees to Isle of Man pounds

Convert SCR to IMP at the real exchange rate

10 scr
0.56 imp

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05599 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
SCR to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 SCR to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05930.0593
Low0.05220.0515
Average0.05540.0559
Change7.33%-1.67%
1 SCR to IMP stats

The performance of SCR to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0593 and a 30 day low of 0.0522. This means the 30 day average was 0.0554. The change for SCR to IMP was 7.33.

The performance of SCR to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0593 and a 90 day low of 0.0515. This means the 90 day average was 0.0559. The change for SCR to IMP was -1.67.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 SCR0.05599 IMP
5 SCR0.27995 IMP
10 SCR0.55989 IMP
20 SCR1.11978 IMP
50 SCR2.79946 IMP
100 SCR5.59891 IMP
250 SCR13.99728 IMP
500 SCR27.99455 IMP
1000 SCR55.98910 IMP
2000 SCR111.97820 IMP
5000 SCR279.94550 IMP
10000 SCR559.89100 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 IMP17.86060 SCR
5 IMP89.30300 SCR
10 IMP178.60600 SCR
20 IMP357.21200 SCR
50 IMP893.03000 SCR
100 IMP1,786.06000 SCR
250 IMP4,465.15000 SCR
500 IMP8,930.30000 SCR
1000 IMP17,860.60000 SCR
2000 IMP35,721.20000 SCR
5000 IMP89,303.00000 SCR
10000 IMP178,606.00000 SCR