20 Seychellois rupees to Swiss francs

20 scr
1.25 chf

₨1.000 SCR = SFr.0.06230 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
SCR to CHF conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 SCR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06440.0662
Low0.05710.0571
Average0.06160.0632
Change9.04%-4.20%
1 SCR to CHF stats

The performance of SCR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0644 and a 30 day low of 0.0571. This means the 30 day average was 0.0616. The change for SCR to CHF was 9.04.

The performance of SCR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0662 and a 90 day low of 0.0571. This means the 90 day average was 0.0632. The change for SCR to CHF was -4.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7461.4961.6450.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1071.7771.9531.11525.959
1 USD0.9050.763183.9711.3551.490.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 SCR0.06230 CHF
5 SCR0.31148 CHF
10 SCR0.62295 CHF
20 SCR1.24591 CHF
50 SCR3.11477 CHF
100 SCR6.22953 CHF
250 SCR15.57383 CHF
500 SCR31.14765 CHF
1000 SCR62.29530 CHF
2000 SCR124.59060 CHF
5000 SCR311.47650 CHF
10000 SCR622.95300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 CHF16.05260 SCR
5 CHF80.26300 SCR
10 CHF160.52600 SCR
20 CHF321.05200 SCR
50 CHF802.63000 SCR
100 CHF1,605.26000 SCR
250 CHF4,013.15000 SCR
500 CHF8,026.30000 SCR
1000 CHF16,052.60000 SCR
2000 CHF32,105.20000 SCR
5000 CHF80,263.00000 SCR
10000 CHF160,526.00000 SCR