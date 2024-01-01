100 Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert SCR to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 scr
9.87 cad

₨1.000 SCR = C$0.09873 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 SCR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10360.1036
Low0.09260.0912
Average0.09800.0984
Change6.60%-1.01%
View full history

1 SCR to CAD stats

The performance of SCR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1036 and a 30 day low of 0.0926. This means the 30 day average was 0.0980. The change for SCR to CAD was 6.60.

The performance of SCR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1036 and a 90 day low of 0.0912. This means the 90 day average was 0.0984. The change for SCR to CAD was -1.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7371.4961.6460.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0921.7771.9541.11525.958
1 USD0.9050.763183.9631.3551.490.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0.09873 CAD
5 SCR0.49363 CAD
10 SCR0.98726 CAD
20 SCR1.97453 CAD
50 SCR4.93632 CAD
100 SCR9.87263 CAD
250 SCR24.68158 CAD
500 SCR49.36315 CAD
1000 SCR98.72630 CAD
2000 SCR197.45260 CAD
5000 SCR493.63150 CAD
10000 SCR987.26300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD10.12900 SCR
5 CAD50.64500 SCR
10 CAD101.29000 SCR
20 CAD202.58000 SCR
50 CAD506.45000 SCR
100 CAD1,012.90000 SCR
250 CAD2,532.25000 SCR
500 CAD5,064.50000 SCR
1000 CAD10,129.00000 SCR
2000 CAD20,258.00000 SCR
5000 CAD50,645.00000 SCR
10000 CAD101,290.00000 SCR